On Monday, October 26, 2015, Emily Sutton, Development Coordinator at Senior Services Plus, will be presenting as part of the agency’s “Free Monthly Wellness Seminar”. The presentation will discuss detail on the “Pathway to Wellness” campaign. The general public is invited to attend from 9:00 – 10:00am.

Sutton will be discussing the status of Senior Services Plus’s plans for expansion. See blueprint plans for the 16,000 square foot project and learn about the statistics that make the expansion essential to the community.

Attendees will be provided information on what will be included within the expansion and have the opportunity to ask any questions regarding the campaign.

RSVP’s are encouraged, and can be made by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 123. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For further information, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

