In early July, Aledmys Diaz was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals. Now a little over a month later, the shortstop is coming off Texas League Player of the Week honors with their Springfield (AA) affiliate.

“I think I took that the right way,” said Diaz during a conversation on St. Louis Baseball Weekly. It was an unfamiliar situation for the 25-year old, as manager Dann Bilardello explained the process–and also what needed to be done to improve.

“Basically, that day the manager called me into his office and said I don’t know what’s happened they told me you have to wait two days,” said Diaz. “After that, they told me two days later you’re back with us–you have to keep working harder, this is part of the game. You have to focus on the game. I’ve been working a lot after that…so I’m very happy for that.”

The results are showing at the plate, as Diaz has hit in nine of his last ten games and is batting .421 (16-38) with two homers and 10 runs batted in during that stretch. Since July 4th his average has climbed forty points from .223 to .264.

After defecting from Cuba in 2012, Diaz was signed by St. Louis as free agent in March of 2014. He is now drawing near 150 games of professional baseball over the last two seasons which has also been a major factor in getting acclimated.

“I didn’t feel the pressure,” answered Diaz about being a high-profile signee. “I couldn’t play the last year a lot because of the problem in my shoulder. This year I was hurt. I didn’t feel pressure last year or this year–I think maybe I had two years without playing everyday and maybe that’s part of the start I had for hitting at the start of the season. But I’ve played the last three months everyday and I feel the best so far right now.”

“In Cuba, I played with my team everyday. I’m used to it–to play for five years in a row, play everyday and I feel comfortable with that. I think the Cardinals have done a very good job with me this year because I started to play two days and rest, then a third day, and now the last couple of weeks I’ve played everyday and my body feels like I’m ready to play a whole season in the USA.”

Besides regular playing time, improved English speaking skills have also meant a lot for Diaz.

“It’s tough living here in the USA, you have a lot of new things around you here. The credit cards. The language is very important. The last year, I couldn’t communicate with my teammates. This year, I tried to learn English everyday. It’s more easy for me–I feel more comfortable because I can speak with my teammates. I can talk with my manager. I seem more relaxed this year.”

Aledmys put in a lot of effort by himself on the language but has also continued to work with the English teacher provided by the Cardinals. He also credits Jonathan Rodriguez and other teammates for their help.

“He’s a very good teammate. He can speak both languages, with me he helps out with other people on the team.”

As for the warming relationship between Cuba and the United States, Diaz is hopeful that things will continue to open up over the next couple of years.

“Things in Cuba are changing right now,” said Diaz, who’s family is one of many without a computer. “Right now, they’re putting WiFi in a few places in Cuba. They can go there and call the USA. That’s better for the Cuban people.”

As the 2015 season draws near an end, Diaz has one goal in mind. Staying healthy.

“That’s the best goal I have for the rest of the year,” he said. “The way that I’ve been hitting and playing the last couple of weeks, I keep healthy and I’ll keep a positive mind and go forward.”

photo credit: Brad Barr-USA TODAY Sports