ALTON - IMPACT CIL and SNPhA - St. Louis College of Pharmacy is excited to host a larger “FREE Health and Resource Fair for People with Disabilities” on SATURDAY, APRIL 14, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

It will be at IMPACT CIL, 2751 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 in the East Room.
The target audience for this event for anyone with disabilities; however the community is welcome to participate. The objectives of the fair include:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

? To increase health awareness for people with disabilities and family members by providing FREE health
screenings, educational information, and related activities.
? Provide necessary information for products or assistive technology equipment
? Increase awareness of the local, state, and national health services and resources
? Motivate participants to make positive impact on their health needs
? Teach self-care practices

Article continues after sponsor message

Your agency or business is invited to showcase your services at this event by providing educational information, screenings or health awareness. Booth spaces are available for $25 for a cover table and two chairs. Light refreshments & coffee. Set up begins at 7:30 A.M.


Upon receipt of your registration you will receive an email confirmation. Registration payments are nonrefundable after March 26, 2018. Checks are to be made out to IMPACT CIL. Memo: Health & Resource Fair.

Please mail your registration payment and form to:
IMPACT CIL
Attn: Angela Botz, Community Outreach Coordinator
2735 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002

If you are interested in participating, partnership or to sponsor, please contact Angela Botz at botz@impactcil.org 618-208-1146.

More like this:

Sep 12, 2023 - Clerk’s Office Celebrates Disability Voters Rights Week and Launches Ambassador Program  

Oct 4, 2023 - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to host Second Annual Awareness Fun Walk

Oct 3, 2023 - Governor Pritzker & IDPH Remind Illinoisans That Early Detection Is Most Effective Way To Fight Breast Cancer

2 days ago - Department On Aging To Provide Medicare Counseling During Open Enrollment Period

Oct 8, 2023 - Challenge Unlimited Connects Disabled Job-Seekers with "Meaningful Employment"

 