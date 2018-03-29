Health & Resource Fair for People with Disabilities at IMPACT CIL
ALTON - IMPACT CIL and SNPhA - St. Louis College of Pharmacy is excited to host a larger “FREE Health and Resource Fair for People with Disabilities” on SATURDAY, APRIL 14, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
It will be at IMPACT CIL, 2751 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 in the East Room.
The target audience for this event for anyone with disabilities; however the community is welcome to participate. The objectives of the fair include:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
? To increase health awareness for people with disabilities and family members by providing FREE health
screenings, educational information, and related activities.
? Provide necessary information for products or assistive technology equipment
? Increase awareness of the local, state, and national health services and resources
? Motivate participants to make positive impact on their health needs
? Teach self-care practices
Your agency or business is invited to showcase your services at this event by providing educational information, screenings or health awareness. Booth spaces are available for $25 for a cover table and two chairs. Light refreshments & coffee. Set up begins at 7:30 A.M.
Upon receipt of your registration you will receive an email confirmation. Registration payments are nonrefundable after March 26, 2018. Checks are to be made out to IMPACT CIL. Memo: Health & Resource Fair.
Please mail your registration payment and form to:
IMPACT CIL
Attn: Angela Botz, Community Outreach Coordinator
2735 E Broadway
Alton, IL 62002
If you are interested in participating, partnership or to sponsor, please contact Angela Botz at botz@impactcil.org 618-208-1146.
More like this: