JERSEYVILLE - Easton Heafner is having quite a summer for the Jerseyville American Legion squad.

The multi-sport Jersey Community High School athlete tossed a no-hitter on the mound recently against Granite City.

In the game, he had 14 strikeouts, three walks and only one runner reached base on an error. He pitched six innings (99 pitches) in the Jerseyville 10-0 win.

He is also will be a quarterback this fall for the Panthers football team.

Easton said Legion ball is great because it gives us a chance to play more baseball than just the regular season ball.

"It especially gives the younger kids a chance to get playing time," he added.