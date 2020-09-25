Mary Lamie Ranks Among Leading B2B Publication’s Annual List of Supply Chain’s Top Female Professionals

ST. LOUIS - In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain that focuses on ROI, professional development and change management, announced this week the recipients of its first-ever Women in Supply Chain Award. Mary Lamie, head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway and Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development, was recognized with the prestigious award that honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Since 2014 when Lamie was selected to establish and lead the St. Louis region’s new freight district, she has worked with public and private partners to evaluate freight needs in the St. Louis region and the freight network’s operational status. She heads the regional effort to grow the $6 billion of goods traveling through the bi-state area annually and to ensure the freight network can handle the 45% growth in freight volume projected over the next 25 years. Lamie created a foundation for a comprehensive, regional approach to freight management, infrastructure and marketing, and has united the region toward a common focus by establishing partnerships bridging government boundaries, public and private sector, industries and modes of transportation.

“We received over 200 entries for this new award, entries that were submitted from a combination of men and women. This proves that our industry needed an award like this, especially in conjunction with Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 20-year anniversary,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “According to Gartner’s 2020 Women in Supply Chain Survey, 17% of chief supply chain officers are now women – a 6% increase compared to 2019. This award resembles females supporting other female leaders; men supporting their female counterparts. It resembles the future. It represents growth, evolution and community. And, that future shows that it’s a great time to be a part of the supply chain industry. So, congratulations to these top female leaders. I look forward to seeing what else you do to grow the supply chain industry.”

When it comes to women’s roles aligning supply chain with a company’s broader strategy, Lamie sees clear evidence that women are playing a critical role building reliable and efficient supply chains and the infrastructure that supports them, both of which enable the nation to compete globally.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and validates the hard work we’re doing to elevate the St. Louis region’s status as a world-class freight hub right here in the heartland of America,” said Lamie. “This award is a testament to the support I and the St. Louis Regional Freightway receive from many public and private sector partners who are all working collaboratively with us to maximize infrastructure funding for the region and to advance our partnerships with other midwest and coastal ports so more cargo moves between Midwest and foreign destinations. All of these efforts will help increase jobs in manufacturing and logistics industries here and, ultimately, improve the nation’s global competitiveness.”

Lamie’s work building consensus and advocating for funding has been central to these efforts, but she also plays another critical role -- marketing the St. Louis region to further elevate its status as a global freight hub. Lamie developed FreightWeek STL, an annual event bringing together industry leaders to share ideas and advance the latest innovations shaping the future of the freight industry and impacting supply chains. Due to social distancing requirements, the 2020 conference was held virtually in May and attracted high viewership each day. From July 1, 2019 through June 2020, nearly 200 news stories published in influential trade publications and targeted newspapers have helped spotlight the various rankings that position the region’s freight network as world-class. More than 50 of the placements stemmed from FreightWeekSTL, which also showcased the region’s ability to support one system or a company’s entire supply chain. Companies such as World Wide Technology, Bunge, General Motors and many others have some or all of their supply chain here, and have been growing as they compete in the global market, a signal that others can be successful in the St. Louis region too.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information and the full list of 2020 Women in Supply Chain winners, visit Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com. The 2020 Women in Supply Chain Award winners will also appear in SDCE’s September issue.

# # #

About St. Louis Regional Freightway

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is a Bi-State Development enterprise formed to create a regional freight district and comprehensive authority for freight operations and opportunities within eight counties in Illinois and Missouri which comprise the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public sector and private industry businesses are partnering with the St. Louis Regional Freightway to establish the bi-state region as one of the premier multimodal freight hubs and distribution centers in the United States through marketing, public advocacy, and freight and infrastructure development. To learn more, visit thefreightway.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

More like this: