EDWARDSVILLE - The legendary classic rock band Head East returns to the Wildey Theatre celebrating their 50th anniversary, as well as founding member Roger Boyd’s birthday.

Their high energy shows are filled with superb vocals flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. This special weekend will feature the “Flat as a Pancake” album played in full and a selection of their greatest hits plus a few surprises.

The celebration weekend starts with the first Head East show at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 25, and the second at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 26.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.wildeytheatre.com.