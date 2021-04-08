SEE RIVERBENDER.COM FACEBOOK VIDEO:

GRANITE CITY - A gasoline tanker turned over at the Illinois Route 3 eastbound on-ramp entrance to Interstate 270 around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Traffic was initially stopped in both directions on Illinois Route 3 near the scene. The southbound portion of Illinois Route 3 opened, but northbound remained shutdown around 10 a.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The Madison County HAZ-MAT team was called to the scene to work on the fuel spill. Granite City Police, Granite City Fire and Illinois State Police were all at the scene.

The spill looked to be significant.

