ALTON/GODFREY - The Annual Daddy Daughter Dance coordinated by Alton and Godfrey Parks and Recreation Departments date is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Bluff City Grill at 424 E. Broadway in Alton.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Parking is located in the attached parking garage or on the street. Enter through the main entrance or on the second level of the parking garage.

Dads and daughters are invited step out together and flaunt their best attire and dancing shoes for the Fourth Annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

This event is open to girls ages 3-12 years of age along with an adult male-figure (fathers, brothers, grandpas, uncles) $30/couple; $10/additional daughter. There is an additional $1 for online registration.

“It’s the perfect opportunity for fathers and father figures to spend a memorable night with their daughters,” Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said. “We provide appetizers, music, crafts and a photo booth.”

