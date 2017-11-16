ALTON - The Hayner Public Library’s TeenSpace is currently collecting items for Blessing Bags until Wednesday, Nov. 29, to be ha nded out to those less fortunate.

The travel size personal care essentials such as toothpaste, shampoo and socks that are collect will then be organized and bagged during the TeenSpace’s after school program and donated to the Salvation Army.

Shannon French, from Hayner Library, said it’s an excellent opportunity for the kids to help give back.

“Some times we’re so busy around the holidays that we forget about others,” French said. “We thought this would be a good experience for the kids to realize that little things like this actually help people.”

Items for the Blessing Bags can be donated at both Hayner Library locations, downtown and at the Alton Square Mall, and at the Riverbender.com Community Center.

Travel size items are requested and include toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, tampons, socks, hats and gloves.

For more information contact Shannon at (618) 433-2872 and for a complete list of items click here for the flyer.

