ALTON - Mary Cordes, executive director of the Hayner Public Library District, gave a few details about the district’s upcoming programming after their most recent event, an Elvis impersonator performance in the Alton Square Mall. Next month’s event, focusing on the “Dead People of Illinois,” brings researcher John Lynn to the mall for some spooky history just before the Halloween season.

The district’s program for the month of August was a performance by Steve Davis, an Elvis Presley impersonator from Wood River who has performed around the world. Davis sang some of The King’s biggest hits on the second floor of the Alton Square Mall. A related story about Davis is available here on Riverbender.com.

Cordes noted that the library district usually holds its larger lecture series events in that space on the Alton Square Mall’s second floor. She then spoke about some of their upcoming programming later this fall.

“We’ll be having John Lynn [with] the Dead People of Illinois on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.,” Cordes said. “That registration is close to full, but we’re going to have that up here.”

The official description of the upcoming “Dead People of Illinois” presentation is as follows:

“Searching for dead people in all the right places, this ‘underground’ presentation by renowned researcher John Lynn explores hundreds of Illinois cemeteries to find interesting graves and headstones, intriguing lives and deaths, and lots and plots of funny names! It’s an opportunity for mortals to not only whistle past the graveyard, but to pause and enjoy the oddities of life and death just in time for Halloween season!”

More information about the “Dead People of Illinois” event and a full calendar of more upcoming events is available on the Hayner Public Library District website. More information and events are also available on the district’s Facebook page.

A full recording of Davis’s performance as Elvis is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

