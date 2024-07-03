ALTON - Hayner Public Library District is committed to serving all patrons.

Through their programs and services, the library offers several resources to community members around the Riverbend region. Mary Cordes, Hayner’s executive director, noted that they are trying to expand their social services as well so they can help people connect with local supports. She explained that the goal is to help everyone who comes to the library.

“What can we do? How can we be responsive to anybody who walks in the door?” she said. “The wonderful thing about the library is that it’s open to everybody. It’s the last place really, truly in society that everybody is welcome. In one day, we could have someone who’s unhoused and needs social services all the way to our senator walking in. It runs the gamut in between.”

As a result, Hayner hopes to expand its network of social services so the staff can connect people to these resources as needed. Cordes noted that by offering these services, they are responding to the needs of patrons who already use the library. She encourages people to view the library as a resource for all community members.

“Why should we reinvent the wheel when we can partner and provide services for patrons? We identify the need for our patrons and then we try to find a group that can help us with that,” Cordes explained. “We’re just trying to respond with services and programs and things that people need.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In the meantime, Hayner has several fun summer programs coming down the pipeline for kids, teens and adults. The kids’ Summer Reading Program wraps up with an end-of-summer party from 5–7 p.m. on July 18, 2024, at Alton Square Mall. Mad Science and Mo’z Sweet Treats will be present. Cordes said that the kids and teens have read over 3,000 books so far this summer, and she is proud of the “fantastic” work they’ve done.

From 6–7:30 p.m. on July 10 and 10–11:30 a.m. on July 13, 2024, Dr. Dee Kilgo will provide a talk about George Caleb Bingham and his river paintings. The July 10 event will take place at Alton Square Mall and the July 13 event is scheduled for the Genealogy and Local History Library downtown. Cordes pointed out that the paintings are both impressive works of art and pieces of history.

“[Kilgo is] going to talk about the paintings both as iconic artworks, because they are iconic artworks, they’re masterpieces, and she’s also going to talk about them as historical records,” Cordes explained. “Bingham lived from 1811 to 1879, so you kind of get a snapshot of what the river looked like, what the people on the river looked like, what life was like on the river.”

The library’s Summer Reading Retreat is scheduled for 6–7:30 p.m. on July 19, 2024. Patrons are invited to come by the Alton Square Mall library, enjoy charcuterie and lemonade, paint a flower pot craft and read. The goal, Cordes explained, is to connect people and bring them together to talk about books or read and enjoy some time to themselves.

Cordes is especially excited for “Code Talkers: The Fascinating History of Native American Service in World War II,” planned for July 23, 2024. This program features Warren Gohl, an accomplished veteran and chaplain, who will discuss the role that Native Americans played on D-Day. You can learn more about this program here.

While there are a lot of special events planned throughout the summer, Hayner has several programs and resources available year-round. One of these programs is the Illinois Talking Book and Braille Service, which is administered by the National Library Service. This program sends books and audio players through the mail to patrons who have visual or physical disabilities. Hayner can help you sign up for this service or decide if this or another program would be best for you.

To learn more about Hayner’s programs and services, visit their official website at HaynerLibrary.org. All of the above programs are free, but registration is requested. Call 1-800-613-3163 to register or to find out more information.

More like this: