ALTON - The Summer Reading Program might be over, but the Hayner Public Library District still has lots of great activities and events planned for the community to enjoy.

Mary Cordes, Hayner’s executive director, noted that the Summer Reading Program went well and the kids and teenagers who participated had fun. She said the kids read almost 5,000 books and the teens read 150 books during the six-week program.

“I am so proud,” Cordes said. “I’m really proud of our teens and kids this summer…I’m proud of the staff. For six weeks, there was something every single day for six weeks for the kids to do. That’s a lot of work, so huge, huge, huge props to [the staff] because they were amazing this summer.”

Cordes pointed out that the Summer Reading Program allows kids to stay engaged and practice their reading skills. This ensures that they don’t lose any of these skills in between school years.

The Summer Reading Program is also a great chance for socialization. Families can spend time together and connect with other community members. Cordes noted that the library is a safe place for teens and kids to form friendships and spend time. Every program offered by the library is completely free, which is another great incentive for participation.

“These are outlets for parents, too. They meet each other, they make friendships, they make connections, their kids make friends, especially our homeschooling group. So it’s just a great thing all around,” she explained. “You know that there's people you’re going to meet, and everything’s free. It’s just a great way as a family to spend time.”

Looking forward, the library will sponsor two Branching Out Genealogy Classes in August. From 10–11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 and 15, 2024, at the Genealogy and Local History Library, participants can learn about property research and how these records can inform your genealogy and family history research.

Cordes said the library is also seeking house abstracts. If you have the abstract to your house, she encourages you to stop by the Genealogy and Local History Library at 401 State Street in Alton so they can make a copy and add it to their collection of information. This makes it easier for people to do property research in the area.

In a couple of days, the library is sponsoring the NGK Band: Let the Good Times Roll event on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Starting at 7 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, attendees can enjoy music by the NGK Band and learn more about the library. Cordes encourages people to “come and dance.”

It’s also an opportunity to sign up for a library card and find out more about the library’s events and services. The event is free, but registration is requested. Call 1-800-613-3163 to register.

For more information about the library’s upcoming events, you can visit their official events page or subscribe to their weekly e-newsletter at their website at HaynerLibrary.org. Cordes said that the library always has several events and programs on the docket, and she hopes to see many new and familiar faces there.

“We do have a lot going on,” she added. “We’re going to so many things, which is wonderful…There are so many things we do that people don’t know about.”

