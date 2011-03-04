American Sign Language (ASL) is a rich language of gestures and hand symbols. Each gesture represents a concept, a word or a letter. Primarily facilitate communication for the hearing impaired. Studies have shown that children who learn to sign may

have a higher IQ (between 8 and 13 points higher)

learn to read sooner

have improved confidence and self-esteem

The Hayner Public Library District is offering a series of signing classes for children from 3-5 years old and 6-9 years old. The classes are free of charge, but have a limited enrollment so register today! Classes start in April, 2011.

Kids Love to Sign® High Five Class

This class is designed for children 3 - 5 years old. Based on Head Start Child Outcomes Framework, this 5-week class will teach important interpersonal skills through the use of signs, music, books and educational activities. 30 ASL signs will be introduced throughout the course of the class. We’ll learn about friends, manners, sharing, feelings and everyone is special. Each student will receive The Adventures of Max & Molly children’s book and the High Five music CD. Signing is FUN!

High Five classes are offered as a six eek series, held in the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall from 10:00 am – 10:45 am, on April 2,16,23,30, May 7, 14.

Kids Love to Sign® Level 1 Class

This class is designed for children 6 - 9 years old. Throughout this 6-week class, students will learn 15-20 ASL signs each week through interactive games, books, songs and activities. Signs introduced include ABCs, People I Know and Love, Opposites, Numbers, Days of the Week, Feelings, Colors, Food and Mealtime Manners. Each student will receive a Kids Kit with at home activities, games and flashcards and the Kids Love to Sign® music CD. Signing is AWESOME!

Level 1 classes are held in the Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall from 11:00 am – 11:45 am, on April 2, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14.

Classes limited to 10 per session. Register early. Contact Sharon Windham at the library with any question at sharon.windham@haynerlibrary.org., (618) 433-2861

This program is made possible through a grant provided by the Dollar General Corporation

