ALTON - Hayner Public Library is a participant and sponsor in the Solar Eclipse Viewing Party that starts at noon at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater and staff members have 1,000 free solar glasses to give out.

The event begins at noon and there will be food, drinks and solar glasses available and the Bubble Bus will be there.

Hayner, Alton Park and Recreation and Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau are sponsoring the event.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Bernadette Duvernoy, executive director of Hayner Public Library District. “We do have 1,000 glasses to hand out and if a family comes up we will accommodate all the kids, too. We ask that people take just one pair of glasses per person. We are closing all library locations from noon to 2 so our staff can have an opportunity to see this. I just heard on radio it will occur at 1:14 p.m. here. They also said on the radio people need to put those glasses on especially when it starts into a partial eclipse.”

