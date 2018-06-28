Hayes - Groman Wedding
June 28, 2018 9:45 AM June 28, 2018 9:46 AM
Tara May Hayes of Roxana married Joel Asher Groman of Roxana in the Rose Gardens in Gordon Moore Park on June 23, 2018.
Tara is the daughter of Beverly and Donald Hayes of Roxana and South Roxana.
Joel is the son of Ernie and Mary Alyce Groman of Denver, Colorado.
They were married on June 23, 2018, two months after their engagement on April 23, 2018.
