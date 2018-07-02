EDWARDSVILLE – For Hayden Moore, it was a pretty good day both at the plate and on the mound.

Moore went two-for-two with a walk, two runs scored, and provided the big blow, a fourth-inning RBI triple as the Edwardsville Under-15 summer team defeated the South Side Prospects – Jr team 7-4 to open group play in the Diamond Sports Promotions All-American Classic tournament Friday evening at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. Moore also pitched in the sixth inning, striking out the side to help the Tigers to the win.

And although Moore knows that there’s some work to be done, he also accentuated the positive parts of the win.

“We gotta work on defense a little more,” Moore said in a post game interview, “but we stayed in the line-up, good at-bats, and got the win.”

Moore described his at-bat where he got the key triple as a battle that worked in his favor.

“First pitch, I was just going up there, looking for my pitch,” Moore said, “and I was up in the count, and the umpire gave (the pitcher) one, then ‘alright, I’ve got to battle,’ so I just put a good swing on it, and it worked out.”

Moore described his summer season thus far as an up-and-down campaign, but feels like he’s starting to improve.

Moore is hoping to play center field for the Tigers’ varsity team in the future, and feels his speed is his best asset, something that the late Hall of Fame manager Sparky Anderson once said never stops.

“My speed helps a lot,” Moore said, “and my ability to track down a ball in the outfield.”

Moore also acknowledged the things he needs to work on in his game as well.

“Probably staying back more on my left-handed swing,” Moore said, “and just stay confident, and get my pitch and hit it.”

And Moore has a simple goal for the remainder of the summer season.

“Just keep working and get better,” Moore said.

And there’s no doubting that Hayden Moore will continue to keep working and reach his baseball goals as the summer continues, and also in the future as well.

