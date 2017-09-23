CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks remain undefeated at 5-0 after a 52-0 victory over the West Central Cougars in Carrollton on Friday night.

The Hawks were held scoreless in the first quarter but erupted for 46 before halftime. Hunter Flowers threw 133 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Flowers added an additional score on a three-yard touchdown run. All of his touchdowns came in the second quarter.

Carrollton travels to Pleasant Hill which will be their biggest game of the season against the Wolves next Friday.