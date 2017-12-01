GREENFIELD - Carrollton and Greenfield-Northwestern are always competitive with one another year in year out in every sport, and the two varsity girls basketball teams appear evenly matched this year. Carrollton pulled out a 54-49 WIVC overtime victory over Greenfield-Northwestern Thursday night at Greenfield.

Hannah Krumwiede led the Hawks with 21 points, while teammate Claire Williams added 17 points. Kaylie Rhoades added 8 points, while Grace Cox and Ava Uhles contributed 5 and 3 points respectively.

Kassidy Walters had 25 points for Greenfield-Northwestern to lead all scorers. Laiken Heavner and Hayley Schaaf added 8 points each for the Tigers. Carly McAdams, Kaitlyn Foiles, Macy Walker and Jesse Vetter contributed 2 points each for the Tigers.

Greenfield-Northwestern’s Walters was not only the leading scorer in the game, but she was recognized for capturing first in 2017 IHSA Class 1A 3-point competition.

Carrollton and Greenfield-Northwestern were tied 10-10 at the end of one, then it was 29-27 Lady Hawks at the half. Carrollton outscored Greenfield-Northwestern 9-6 in the third and in the fourth, the Lady Tigers tallied 10 points to Carrollton’s 5. In overtime, Carrollton scored 11 points to Greenfield-Northwestern’s 6.

Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick was pleased to pull out the victory.

“Our captains stepped up great, Kaylie Rhoades is playing really well, freshman Ava Uhles stepped up big. We played an overtime game with basically six girls and had to play 36 minutes. That is a credit to those girls who work hard in practice. We have to physically outwork teams.”

Hartwick said he knows things don’t get any easier for the Lady Hawks in the WIVC: “We face Brown County and Barry-Western next week," Hartwick said. "The conference is tough. It will be a big test against Barry-Western, they have a girl just like Kassidy Walters, who is an excellent player. There is no rest in the conference.”

Greenfield-Northwestern’s head girls coach Caleb Williams said his team had chances to win the ballgame Thursday night.

“It obviously could have went either way,” he said. “We just didn’t finish well and they did tonight. I am not taking anything away from them, they hustle and play hard.”

“We have Routt and West Central next week and we need to be 2-0 against those two to put us back in the WIVC championship race. Kassidy Walters, a senior, makes us go and is a great kid and great player. It was great to recognize her tonight for her state 3-point championship. All the girls played hard tonight, we are going to work hard and make sure this doesn’t happen the next time we play them.”

