Junior Luke Gillingham finished with a game-high 34 points in only 15 minutes of play in the Hawks’ 90-43 victory over Brussels in the Carrollton Holiday Tourney.

Gillingham had a career night Saturday, making a record 10 of 14 three-pointers for both school and tourney records.

Jason Dunn had the previous school record of nine for 12 three-point shots. Dunn graduated in 2003.

“Luke made eight of nine three-point shots in the first half,” Carrollton coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “He missed four in a row and made his last two to get the record in the third quarter, then we took him out. It was really nice. He works hard at it; if anybody deserves these records, it is him."

Jacob Smith had 12 points for the Hawks and 14 of Carrollton’s players scored in the game.

The 7-1 Hawks play Griggsville-Perry on Monday and Calhoun on Tuesday.

Carrollton has four players averaging in double figures: Gillingham with 15 points a game; Palan at 14.8 points per game; Leonard at 11.9 and Smith at 10.6.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun lost to Beardstown 62-39. Damian Pohlman and Gus Baalman had eight points each. The Carrollton Holiday Tourney schedule for Monday and Tuesday is below.

Carrollton Holiday Tourney

Monday, Dec. 29

Griggsville-Perry vs. Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Calhoun vs. Brussels, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Beardstown vs. Griggsville-Perry, 6 p.m.

Carrollton vs. Calhoun, 7:35 p.m.

More like this: