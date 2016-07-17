CARROLLTON - Except for the scorching heat, the coaches, players, and spectators couldn’t have asked for a better day to be at a 7-on-7.

Carrollton High School hosted the 9th annual Hawk Pride 7-on-7 Tournament and Linemen Challenge on Saturday in Carrollton.

Speaking of hot weather, it was a good day to see how the teams will be able to get used to the heat in the opening weeks of the football season.

“This was a good day. I really think the heat is going to be the difference in our week one and week two games,” Carrollton head coach Nick Flowers said. “Who can push through it and who can get through it without cramps. It’s a mental part of the game because it’s early on in the season. You practice to the point where you do live stuff, but it’s not flat out hitting every play for four quarters. That’s why I’m excited going into the season seeing what we’re made off right out of the gate.”

Besides Carrollton, the other schools involved were Breese Central and Freeburg.

Central won the 40-yard dash competition as well as sweeping all the awards in the linemen challenge, but Carrollton took the 7-on-7 championship for the seventh time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Hawks beat Freeburg 38-8 and then held on to beat Central 23-15 in crunch time type fashion.

Hawks wide receiver, Jayce Arnett, got the go-ahead score on a pass from quarterback Wade Prough with one hand as he dove to the ground.

Then the Hawks defense stopped Central from scoring on a long pass with as time expired.

“We’re going to put that to play so many times this year. When we have to score, either to keep or take a lead that’s why we like doing these 7-on-7’s because that’s what it takes to find it in your heart to put a drive together,” Flowers said. “It all came together on that drive.”

Carrollton has one more 7-on-7 before they hit their team camp and it will be at Maroa-Forsyth High School at 8 a.m. next Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: