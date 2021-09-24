FOOTBALL

CARROLLTON 65, HARDIN CALHOUN 6: Harley Angel, Grant Pohlman, and Cody Leonard all scored two touchdowns each, while Pohlman threw for two other scores in Carrollton's win over Calhoun in a rare Thursday night Western Illinois Valley Conference game at Carrollton.

Pohlman threw twice to Leonard, from eight and 19 yards, for two touchdowns while Angel ran in from five and 11 yards and Pohlman scored from 18 and one yard out to account for six of the Hawks' touchdowns. Gus Coonrod took a blocked punt back 11 yards, Grant Cox ran in from 50 yards out and Preston Harrelson scored from five yards out for the other three Carrollton scores.

The Warriors' only touchdown came in the second quarter, when Brody Caselton connected with Nick Baalman on a 21-yard passing play for Calhoun's only score.

