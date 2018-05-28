CHARLESTON – Roxana's Jordan Hawkins brought a stellar high school career to a successful close Saturday afternoon with a second-place finish in the discus throw of the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field Championship at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field.

Hawkins had a throw of 184-1 in Saturday's final to go with a toss of 180-1 in Friday's qualifying session, bested both times only by Mount Zion's Harley Russell, who won the state title with a throw of 186-11 Saturday.

“I wish I could have gotten the No. 1 spot, but I have the luxury of containing at the next level," Hawkins said.

Russell uncorked a 186-11 throw in Friday's qualifying; Hawkins admitted it was on his mind going into Saturday's final. “That's the worst kind of throwing; I hate when you have to surpass another level, but it's part of the game and it's not going to change at the next level at all,” Hawkins said. “It didn't really feel that well (Hawkins' second throw of the final, where he reached his 184-1); that's the best one I could get out. It's nothing I'm going to dwell on or anything – I had a very outstanding career here and I think I still rank Top 10 in the country with my 194 (earlier in the season), so that was one of my big goals.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Of course, it would have been awesome to be on top of the state, but it's also one of the toughest throwing states in the entire United States – I'm pleased.”

Hawkins medaled three times in the state meet in his career at Roxana, including fourths in 2016 and 2017 to go with the second this year; knowing his place in Shell track history is assured means much to him. “That means a lot,” Hawkins said. “I'm glad I can give good efforts to the city of Roxana, which deserves it; I'm just hoping I can make a name for Roxana at the collegiate level.

“It'll be a good spark for my college career; the competition only gets harder. I really want to make a name for myself up there in Iowa City, especially with Reno Tuufuli up there – I'm glad to have that opportunity.”

Having the support of Shell coaches Juli Akal, Scott Stahlhut and Scott Bradley also meant much to Hawkins. “The support is everything,” Hawkins said. “Without them, I don't think I could have pushed through anything; they mean the world to me.

“I may be picking up the hammer (throw) and (35-pound) weight throw (the indoor version of the hammer throw) in college, so I'm excited.”

More like this: