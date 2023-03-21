GILLESPIE - Jillian Hawkes and Riley Nelson drove in runs in the first inning, and Avery Hamilton made them stand up in a magnificent one-hit shutout performance in the circle as Edwardsville's softball team defeated Gillespie 2-0 in a game played Monday afternoon at Gillespie.

The win was the Tigers' third straight to open the season and gave new head coach Caty Happe her third win in as many starts with Edwardsville.

Hamilton made the two first-inning runs stand up by allowing only one hit in the game, by Ava Parish, while walking no one and striking out eight.

Hawkes led the way with two hits for the Tigers, while Grace Blakemore, Hamilton, Nelson and Grace Oertle had the other hits on the day.

Emma Gipson also performed well in the circle for the Miners, walking two and striking out four in going on the way for Gillespie.

Gillespie is now 1-1 on the young season, while Edwardsville goes to 3-0 and next plays at Mascoutah Mar. 27, then hosts Granite City Mar. 28, opens its Southwestern Conference season at home against Collinsville Mar. 30 and meets Civic Memorial at home Mar. 31. All games are set to start at 4:30 p.m.

