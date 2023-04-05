EDWARDSVILLE - Both Jillian Hawkes and Jillian Lane had big days at the plate, with Hawkes hitting a home run as part of a four-hit, five RBI day and Lane getting four hits and driving in four runs, while Riley Nelson pitched well inside the circle, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out 10 as Edwardsville bounced back from their first loss of the year in taking a 16-2 win over Alton in the Southwestern Conference opener Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers had a very good comeback game after losing their first game of the year the night before to Civic Memorial 6-4, and Edwardsville started off hot and didn't look back.

"The girls really responded well tonight," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe. "We hit the ball hard and just played well from start to finish."

Nelson stepped in to pitch on Tuesday and had a very good game in the circle.

"Riley started tonight and pitched really well,' Happe said. "And up and down the lineup, all the girls hit really well, not just one person and that was awesome."

The Tigers went out to the early lead, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings, then after the Redbirds cut the lead to 6-2 in the top of the third, scored six times in the home half of the third, then hit Alton with four more runs in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win 16-2.

Hawkes had the Tigers' only homer as a part of her four-hit, five-RBI day, with Lane collecting her four hits and four RBIs, both Zoie Boyd and Avery Hamilton had three hits and an RBI each, Nelson helped herself with two hits and three RBIs and Grace Blakemore, Marley Fox, and Grace Oertle all had hits.

Both Alaina Laslie and Grace Presley each had a hit and RBI for the Redbirds, while Laci Fisher had the only other hit.

Nelson pitched the complete game for the Tigers, with her 10-strikeout performance, while Makenzie Rayfield had Alton's only strikeout.

The Redbirds are now 1-4 and return home to face Highland on Wednesday and Collinsville on Thursday in a pair of 4:30 p.m. starts, then play a doubleheader at Piasa Southwestern Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m.

The Tigers are now 7-1 and are at Belleville West Thursday at 4:30 p.m., then host Triad in a Good Friday special, starting at 10 a.m. before hosting Belleville East Apr. 11 at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers have played well from the opening game and Happe is hoping for more good things ahead.

"Just looking forward to more good things from our girls," Happe said.

