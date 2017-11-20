The Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Athletes of the Month are Gwen Hunter, a senior volleyball player, and Cassius Havis, a sophomore cross country runner.

These are the specific accomplishments about both Alton athletes:

Gwen Hunter – Senior – Girls Volleyball: This season, Gwen accumulated 89 kills, 133 service points, and 442 serve receive/digs for Alton High. Her performance helped the Redbird Girls Volleyball Team to one of the best conference seasons in recent history.

“Gwen has been a huge asset to Alton High Volleyball program. Through her experience playing club volleyball and her hard work off and on the court, Gwen has become an outstanding player, teammate, and student. She is always a wonderful display of leadership and sportsmanship.” – Coach Stacey Ferguson

Cassius Havis – Sophomore – Boys Cross Country: Cassius ran 15:50.1 this year at the Peoria Invitational for Alton High. He was first team All-Madison County and second team All Southwestern Conference. He was also a member of the Redbird state qualifying 4x8 as freshman last year in track.

“Cassius is performing as well as any underclassmen I have ever had. He is an absolute dream of an athlete and a student of the sport of running. He listens to everything said to him and works to incorporate it into his workout routine. He continues to work as hard as any athlete I have had the pleasure to coach. There is no limit to how far he can go.” – Coach Vern Curvey

