GRAFTON - Don’t be fooled by hot summer temperatures, Christmas is coming early this year at Raging Rivers WaterPark. All are welcome to participate in the festive Christmas in July celebration on Wednesday, July 25, complete with a promotion to benefit Toys for Tots, holiday music, prizes, a special guest appearance and more.

Visitors to the waterpark will have the option to pay just $17.25 for admission, with $5 of that already reduced entry fee being donated to Toys for Tots when they join Raging Rivers email club. The coupon for discounted admission will be sent to members in the days leading up to the event and will be posted on Raging Rivers social media channels. In addition to the great deal and waterpark fun, Raging Rivers’ guests might see a friendly face walking around in his best summer gear, as Santa Claus is coming to town to soak up the sun. Christmas classics and sounds of the season can be heard around the park during the event and special day-of-coupons for additional savings can be accessed on Raging Rivers WaterPark’s Facebook page.

“We look forward to Christmas in July every year at the waterpark,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “Giving back to the community is what it’s all about, and we are very excited to celebrate an outstanding cause and recapture a little of the magic of the holiday season. We hope that guests will take advantage of this early gift to themselves, all while spreading Christmas cheer to kids across the area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Raging Rivers is a great place for all ages and provides an array of attractions, including slides for the thrill seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax, a massive wave pool, designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones, rentable cabanas, party areas and more. Decorations and Christmas music will add some holiday flair for the young and young at heart, and Summer Santa will be a fun surprise for the kids – and a reminder to be good to stay on his nice list this year.

Operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Christmas in July. The discount cannot be combined with any other offer. For more information and ways to save all summer long, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, cabana rentals, company partnership discounts, group and party packages, and operating hours throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling 618.786.2345.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million-dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

More like this: