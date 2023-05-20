EDWARDSVILLE - Both Jesse Hattrup and Colton Hulme will go through to state in singles, while the doubles teams of Schaefer Bates and Issac Chieboun and Jade Dynamic and Michael Karibean also qualified for state by advancing to the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A boys tennis sectional Friday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers lead the team standings with 16 points, while Belleville East is second with 10 points. O'Fallon and Quincy are tied for third with eight points each, Granite City is currently fifth with six points, Alton, Collinsville and Belleville West are all tied for sixth with two points each and Decatur MacArthur is ninth, having failed to score.

In the singles, Hattrup drew a bye into the second round, where he defeated Nathan Bartlett of Alton 6-0, 6-0, then qualified for state with a quarterfinal win over Surya Reddy of Quincy 6-1, 6-0. Reddy won his second-round match over Granite's Tyson Wilkinson 6-0, 6-0, while the Kahoks' Brad Lentz won his first-round match over Paolo Tonelli of MacArthur 6-1, 6-2, but lost in the second round to Lance Lee of Belleville East 6-3, 6-3. The Warriors' Xavier Paul defeated Joe Ellison of Belleville West 6-0, 6-0, while Hulme won over Alton's Victor Humphrey 6-0, 6-0. Hulme then qualified for state with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Paul.

Dynamic and Karibean won their second-round match over Carter Martin and Jackson Kiefner of Collinsville 6-1, 6-0, while Granite's David Arguelles and Evan Connolly defeated Owen Raleigh and Ethan Morrette of MacArthur by default, with Dynamic and Karibean winning in the quarterfinals over Arguelles and Connolly 6-0, 6-0 to qualify for state. Chieboun and Bates won their second-round match over Jack Iechein and Dillan Patel of Belleville West 6-0, 6-0, while Alton's Parker Mayhew and James McKeever defeated Donovan O'Keefe and Kevin Mackeen of Belleville East 7-5, 6-1, with Chieboun and Bates winning the quarterfinal match over Mayhew and McKeever 6-2, 6-3 to advance to state. Alvi Valva and Adam Bright of the Warriors won their second-round match over Amarion Hall and Alan Cruz of Collinsville 6-2, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), but Valva and Bright lost in the quarterfinals to Rowan Brunner and Cameron Woll of O'Fallon 6-0, 6-0.

The semifinals and finals of the sectional will be played Saturday at the Edwardsville tennis center, with the semifinalists all advancing to the Class 2A state tournament next weekend, May 25-27, at Palatine High School and various sites around northwest suburban Chicago.

