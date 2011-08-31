Hatheway Swimmer Jack Holland Celebrates 90th Birthday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Godfrey, Ill. – Jack Holland, of Dow, celebrated his 90th birthday a little early, but just the way he planned —swimming at the Hatheway Hall pool with his friends. Holland has been swimming at Lewis and Clark Community College’s pool for 22 years and rarely misses a day. The WWII veteran and retired McDonnell-Douglas corporate pilot who swims five times a week received recognition from Dale Chapman, college president (pictured with Holland) and a birthday party from his friends at the pool last week. Vice President of Student Life George Terry who became friends with Holland when they met at the pool said, “Jack said he wanted to live long enough to still be swimming with us all when he turned 90, and here he is still swimming. He is a great guy, and we were glad to celebrate with him on his special day.” Photo by Paige Allen Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip