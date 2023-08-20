EDWARDSVILLE - Hassani Elliott, a junior on Alton High School's basketball team, became a key contributor to the Redbirds in their 6-25 season in 2022-23, coming up big in key spots, especially after the holidays, and oftentimes was among the team's leading scorers in the games as a sophomore.

As Elliott prepares for his junior season, he's looking to be one of the key contributors to a revival of the team's fortunes, as Alton has gone 10-48 combined in the last two seasons and now looks to reestablish itself as a contender, especially in the Southwestern Conference. Elliott is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for the Redbirds.

Elliott and his teammates played well in a 44-34 loss to Confluence Academy of St. Louis in the Edwardsville NCAA Live Showcase event held in June at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville High, along with Liberty Middle School, and in his postgame interview, Elliott felt that Alton did play well, but was haunted by key mistakes.

"I think we just had a lot of turnovers," Elliott said. "we could have done better taking care of the ball and controlling the pressure. We just let them get up on the pressure and that's why they won."

Elliott does feel that he and his teammates have improved profusely over last year's very difficult season and have progressed greatly in the summer season.

"This summer, we've been making a lot better than the seniors, a lot better than last year," Elliott said. "We've just put our time into the program and just do what we do best."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Despite the adversity that happened, Alton stuck together and fought through everything and stuck together, no matter the situation.

"I just feel like we put a lot of time into it," Elliott said, "We're the type of people on our team we get to encourage the younger guys to do better."

Elliott does indeed feel confident about Alton' chances in the new season.

"Yeah, I'm real confident," Elliott said. "Way better. I feel like 100 times better than last year," he said with a smile.

Elliott also feels good about how the Redbirds will fare in the Southwestern Conference and will be ready to go.

"Real ready," Elliott said.

More like this: