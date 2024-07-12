ALTON - The Haskell Playhouse will host several events in the next few weeks.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, author Evelyn King will host a book signing for her new children’s book, “Genevieve and the Magic Haskell Playhouse.” This will be followed by a birthday party for Lucy Haskell on July 29, 2024. Debbie and Margaret, two members of the Haskell Foundation, noted that the community’s devotion to the playhouse makes their work worthwhile.

“This is why we all got involved, because we understood that this is a very unique, beautiful little building. Alton is so privileged to have it, and we are the caretakers of that,” Debbie said. “And then people like Evelyn come, and she is picking up the challenge of keeping this alive. It means a lot to her and her childhood, so that’s what it’s all about for us.”

Margaret added that King’s book is “a beautiful story” about Alton history. On July 13, King will read the story at 10:15 a.m. and sign copies throughout the morning. Forty percent of the book’s proceeds are donated to the Haskell Foundation, Hayner Library, Jacoby Arts Center and Alton Area Landmarks Association.

From 6:30–8 p.m. on July 29, 2024, community members are invited to the playhouse for Lucy Haskell’s 144th birthday party. The playhouse was built for Lucy when she was a little girl, and the Haskell Foundation works to keep the playhouse operational for other children in the community.

They will celebrate her birthday with cake, ice cream, games and pony rides, all of which are free to the public. Genevieve Bland, a local child, will also be present in the starring role of Lucy. Margaret and Debbie are looking forward to another fun celebration of Lucy and the Haskell family.

“We will begin the festivities with a little introduction and a little background,” Margaret noted. “Then we’ll sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ and then that’s when the party starts.”

While the birthday party is a free event, the Foundation will be selling note cards and other merchandise. These sales help them fund the maintenance of the playhouse. They will also have “wishing bows” available. People can buy a bow for $1, make a wish, and hang the bow on the gazebo near the playhouse.

This year, the Haskell Playhouse will also mark 50 years on the National Register of Historic Places. Margaret and Debbie are proud of the work that has gone into the playhouse to keep it looking as beautiful as ever while preserving its history. The duo said they are always searching for new members of the Haskell Foundation, especially younger members who can take on the torch of protecting the playhouse’s legacy.

“We’re not ready to go yet,” Debbie laughed. “But when we do, they need to know the work behind it. There’s always work behind it. Things don’t just happen. And we have, by trial and error, what works, what doesn’t work. That’s where they can benefit, just like we did from the people before us. Because of what they did, we can do what we’re doing. And the work is never done. There’s always something that we think, ‘Aha, wouldn’t this look good?’”

For more information about the Haskell Foundation and the Haskell Playhouse, including how to donate, visit their official website at HaskellPlayhouse.org.

