Harvey Peacher
September 21, 2017 11:39 AM
Name: Harvey Peacher
Parents: Lauren and Alexander Peacher of Bethalto
Birth weight: 7 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 4:19
Date: September 17, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Chloe (6)
Grandparents: Joe Peacher, Collinsville; Diane Peacher, Rosewood Heights;
Randy & Beth Fischer, Wood River