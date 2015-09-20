JERSEYVILLE - The weather turned out perfect for the annual Saint Francis/Holy Ghost Harvest Fest on State Street and the St. Francis School grounds and hundreds of people visited this weekend.

For families, it was a golden opportunity with an abundance of kids games, a bounce house, a petting zoo and much more. The petting zoo seemed to be one of the more popular spots at the Harvest Fest.

The event also offered a fish fry, bingo, plenty of food and refreshments and several auctions. The event concludes today.

Brad Tonsor, a chair for the event, said the proceeds from the event go to the Catholic school to help provide opportunities in education and help offset operation expenses. He added the attendance and contributions of people for the event were most appreciated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fourteen tents were set up as protection from rain, but the weather remained clear through late Sunday morning.

Sunday, The Jersey Community High School Show Choir will play from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Centennial Road performs from 2 to 5 p.m. and Robby Miles from 6 to 9 p.m.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

More like this: