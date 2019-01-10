JERSEYVILLE - Members of the Harvest Fest Committee in Jerseyville presented $132,500 to Saint Francis/Holy Ghost School Board members recently from the 20th annual Harvest Fest.

Father Steve Pohlman said the funds will be put to good use in Saint Francis and Holy Ghost schools.

“Thank you to the students, teachers, parents, local businesses, and community,” Father Pohlman said. “This is the 20th year in a row we have had the fundraiser. This helps with the operating expenses of St. Francis and Holy Ghost Schools. It is a successful fundraiser and it is a nice community event.”

