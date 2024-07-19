ALTON – Jamison Hartweger, a resident of Cottage Hills and a representative of Strategic BJJ Alton, has quickly become a beacon of inspiration for his family and fellow trainees. Hartweger claimed a mixed martial arts victory in his first fight via TKO at Shamrock FC 354 on Friday, May 10, 2024, held at Ameristar Casino.

Hartweger commended his coaches, his fiance, Hannah Walton, instructors and his family for all their support.

Hartweger's corner was fortified by Coach Jonathan Rosener and his brother, David Hartweger. The support from his team and family played a crucial role in his debut success. Jamison also wanted to salute Coach Keith Steinacher from Stragetic BJJ, Colin Parr, his other coach, and Coach Corbin, his dad Stephen Hartweger, and kids Damien Hartweger and Harley Hartweger, for their support.

Hartweger is set to return to the ring on September 7, 2024, at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, Mo., for his next bout. His rigorous training regime is overseen by Keith Steinacher, the head instructor at Strategic BJJ.

Steinacher expressed pride in Hartweger's development, noting his significant increase in training. "He has really increased his training and works out a lot inside and outside his group," Steinacher said. "I am proud of Hartweger’s development."

"I think he is a great hard-working student and once he got used to the way we do things really started to see a lot of improvement last success evidence of that and hoping for more of that in the future.

Hartweger, a former football player and track athlete at Civic Memorial High School, has set his sights on climbing to the professional ranks.

"I do everything naturally," Hartweger said. "I am in the best shape I have been in. I fight at middleweight 170 pounds. This is a lot of fun overall."

As Hartweger continues to hone his skills and pursue his goals, he remains a source of motivation for those around him, embodying the dedication and passion necessary to succeed in the competitive world of mixed martial arts.

