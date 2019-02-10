RIVERTON – Chris Hartrich led with 15 points, Nick Hemann chipped in with 13 and Brett Terry had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette Catholic defeated Riverton 59-36 in the home-standing Hawks’ Shootout Saturday evening.

The Explorers won with good defense.which has been one of the team’s trademarks this season.

“We played defense really well tonight,” said Marquette coach Steve Medford, “and that’s been our calling card all season.”

Hartrich and Hemann had particularly good games against Riverton, and Marquette’s constant pressure was able to wear down the Hawks after an even opening quarter.

“Both those guys played well,” Medford said. “It was close at the start and in the first quarter, but I think we wore them out with our pressure, and we were able to maintain it for the entire 32 minutes, and we really played well.”

The Explorers are now 24-3 and will wind up its regular season this week, starting with road games at Breese Central on Tuesday and Father McGivney Catholic on Thursday before hosting Waterloo Gibault Catholic Feb. 15 and finishing the regular season Feb. 16 in a late afternoon tilt at East Alton-Wood River. Medford knows what the key to Marquette’s success will be come playoff time.

“We’ve got to keep playing defense,” Medford said, “and playing with a lot of energy.”

