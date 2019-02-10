RIVERTON – Chris Hartrich led with 15 points, Nick Hemann chipped in with 13 and Brett Terry had 10 points and 11 rebounds as Marquette Catholic defeated Riverton 59-36 in the home-standing Hawks’ Shootout Saturday evening.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Explorers won with good defense.which has been one of the team’s trademarks this season.

“We played defense really well tonight,” said Marquette coach Steve Medford, “and that’s been our calling card all season.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Hartrich and Hemann had particularly good games against Riverton, and Marquette’s constant pressure was able to wear down the Hawks after an even opening quarter.

“Both those guys played well,” Medford said. “It was close at the start and in the first quarter, but I think we wore them out with our pressure, and we were able to maintain it for the entire 32 minutes, and we really played well.”

The Explorers are now 24-3 and will wind up its regular season this week, starting with road games at Breese Central on Tuesday and Father McGivney Catholic on Thursday before hosting Waterloo Gibault Catholic Feb. 15 and finishing the regular season Feb. 16 in a late afternoon tilt at East Alton-Wood River. Medford knows what the key to Marquette’s success will be come playoff time.

“We’ve got to keep playing defense,” Medford said, “and playing with a lot of energy.”

More like this:

3 days ago - Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, Play It Again Sports Roundup: Birds Trip Explorers In Girls Volleyball, Maroons Fall In Football To Ft. Zumwalt West

4 days ago - Jerseyville St. Francis/Holy Ghost Golf Team Wins IESA Sectionals

Aug 30, 2024 - Vivian's Hat Trick Gives Tigers 6-0 Win Over Eagles In Metro Cup Match, Edwardsville Gains First Win

Aug 26, 2024 - Granite City, Alton Engage In Modified Scrimmage In New Week Zero Format, Highly Successful Event For Both Teams

Aug 28, 2024 - Metro-East Lutheran Is Ready For Big Breakout Season In Eight-Man Football, Feels Optimistic About Clinching Playoff Berth

 