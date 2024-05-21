HARTFORD - The Hartford Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 20, 2024, information about a fatal crash that occurred on Monday evening.

Hartford Police Chief Matt Asbury said the following: "At 6:57 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, the Hartford Police Department was dispatched to the area of Route 3 at Rand Avenue for a report of a single vehicle traffic crash. Hartford Police Department along with area neighboring agencies responded.

"Hartford Police officers located one vehicle being driven by a male subject later identified as:

Israel K. Evans

Male/White, 24 YOA

Bethalto IL.

A male front-seat passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Shelbi Frakes, at 7:44 p.m., May 20, 2024. The male passenger was identified as one:

Jacob S. Werner

Male/White, 24 YOA

Bethalto IL.

Chief Asbury said an autopsy examination has been scheduled at a later time. A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of routine drug and alcohol toxicology.

"The crash remains under investigation by the Hartford Police Department, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstructions Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office," the chief said. "More information will be released as the details become available."

The chief closed with this statement: "The Hartford Police Department would like to thank the Roxana Police Department, South Roxana Police Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in this case."

