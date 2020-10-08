HARTFORD - Hartford Fire and Police Departments, Alton Memorial Ambulance and Roxana Police responded to a two-car crash at Rand at North Old St. Louis Road in Hartford by Casey's around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

There was damage to the vehicles and one person appeared to suffer minor injuries in the crash, but was not transported.

