Hartford Police and Fire, Roxana Police, Alton Memorial Ambulance Respond To Crash at Rand At North Old St. Louis Road in Harford
October 8, 2020 4:10 PM
HARTFORD - Hartford Fire and Police Departments, Alton Memorial Ambulance and Roxana Police responded to a two-car crash at Rand at North Old St. Louis Road in Hartford by Casey's around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
There was damage to the vehicles and one person appeared to suffer minor injuries in the crash, but was not transported.
