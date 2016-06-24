HARTFORD - As the first official week of summer closes out, the Village of Hartford celebrated the summer season in their own unique way.

With the help of Phillips 66, the Village of Hartford ensured that the young residents of the town started off the summer right with the annual Hartford Day Camp.

73 children between the ages of three and ten years old, 22 junior volunteers and 11 adult volunteers joined together to create, learn, make friends and have fun with a week filled with activities.

“My favorite part about this week is seeing the smile on the kids’ faces,” Camp coordinator and Village Board Member Kristie Luebbert said. “For some of them, this is their summer vacation. They don’t get to leave and do anything different. When they do something they haven’t done before or do something they haven’t seen before, it’s just fun.”

The camp kicked off Monday with Get To Know Each Other Day. Campers were separated by age group and coordinated into colored teams. They spray painted t-shirts, made journals, did crafts and played games. The camp’s broom ball tournament also kicked off.

On Tuesday, the participants enjoyed the Splash Park while taking turns down two water slides that were brought to the park on Water Day.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Wednesday, the kids had the opportunity to relax with some arts and crafts with Chill Out Day.

“Everyone was kind of worn out from Water Day,” Luebbert said. “We had Greg and Heather Miller come out and do wax hands and we did our piece of artwork to hang on the wall at Village Hall. We finished our broom ball tournament and also had a petting zoo.”

When the heat got a little too much for the kids and adults to handle, they headed toward the town’s gymnasium to enjoy some cool air conditioning.

Thursday, the campers took a field trip to Dow to experience the TreeHouse Wildlife Center for a day full of animals and education.

Friday’s Fun Day was an awesome way for the kids to spend all of their energy. A UFO bounce house, a human foosball arena and a Wipe Out-themed inflatable kept some of the kids occupied while others enjoyed the playgrounds at Hartford Park. Some opted to head back to the Splash Pad to cool off on the hot summer day.

Casey’s General Store, R.J’s Expressway and B.J.’s Printables also sponsored the camp by providing lunches and assisted with any and all of the printing needs the camp had.

More like this:

Related Video: