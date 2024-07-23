SPRINGFIELD – On Friday, legislation carried by State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) and sponsored by Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) was signed into law that will help child victims of human trafficking heal and move on with their lives following their trauma.

“Whether you are in the suburbs or in rural parts of our state, human trafficking is everywhere, and we must protect our children who have fallen victim to these heinous crimes,” said Senator Harriss. “With this new law, we have now created a pathway for victim survivors as they seek to recover from trauma endured as victims of human trafficking.”

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 5465 builds on a law passed last year by creating an easier process for child victims of trafficking to have their juvenile records expunged or sealed as a result of any criminal acts they were forced to take part in while being abused.

“I’ve made it a core focus of my time in the legislature to help the most vulnerable among us, including combating human trafficking and the victims of this disgusting trade,” said State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville). “This is a positive step toward helping victims of trafficking to get justice and rebuild their lives.”

The bill passed both chambers unanimously during the 2024 spring session.

Senator Harriss and Senator Plummer want to raise awareness about human trafficking and request that anyone who has potential information on human trafficking call the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888, to report any suspected trafficking taking place in our communities.

More like this: