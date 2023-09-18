Amy Elik and Erica Harriss with GCSD9 Supt. Stephanie M. CannGRANITE CITY -Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss - 56th District - and Illinois State Representative Amy Elik - 111th District - met with Granite City High School students on Monday, Sept. 18, as part of Constitution Day.

GCHS Social Studies classes gathered in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) to hear from local State elected officials about Constitution Day, the Constitution and its importance, and citizenship.

NOTE: Constitution Day was celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, and was recognized at GCHS on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

