Name: Harrison Blake Clothier

Parents: Alicia and Ryan Clothier of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 19 ½ inches

Time : 8:09 AM

Date: July 10, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Logan Townsend (15); Dakota Clothier (7 ½)

Grandparents: Ruth & David Clothier, Chunky, MS; Marsha Eberhart, Alton; Edgar Clothier, Granite City

 