DANVILLE - Harrisburg Post 167's junior American Legion baseball team scored single runs in the first, second, third, and fifth, holding Alton Post 126 under 16 red team to three hits in taking a 4-0 win over the junior Legionnaires in the TB24 tournament held at Danville Stadium and hosted by Danville Post 210.

It was the second loss of the tournament for Post 126, who have one game left in the group stage on Saturday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The three hits for Alton were by Joe Stephan, Alex Pilger, and Cooper Harris, while Logan Hickman went 4.1 innings as the starting pitcher, allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, walking three and striking out five. Gavin Ipanis pitched the final 1.2 innings, retiring all five batters he faced in a row.

The junior Legionnaires meet Wheaton in the final game of the group stage on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., then play in the knockout stage of the tournament on Sunday to wind up the regular season.

The District 22 playoffs are set for next weekend, July 12-14, at the sites of the higher seeded teams in the tournament, followed by the fifth division tournament July 19-21 at Trenton Community Park. The state junior tournament takes place at Jersey Community Middle School in Jerseyville July 25-29.

More like this: