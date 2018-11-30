Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE 60, COLLINSVILLE 44: Freshman Sydney Harris had 16 points, Madelyn Stephen 11 and Quierra Love 10 as the Tigers won their Southwestern Conference opener 60-44 over Collinsville at home.

Jaylen Townsend had 10 rebounds and 8 points for Edwardsville. Kylie Berg had 7 points and Maria Smith had 6 points for the Tigers.

Kristyn Mitchell had a game-high 19 points for Collinsville, while Caite Knutson scored 12.

Collinsville led 17-10 at the end of one, but the Tigers rebounded and bolted ahead 28-20 at the half. Edwardsville led 42-31 at the end of three and outscored the Kahoks 18-13 in the final period.

The Tigers stayed unbeaten with a mark of 6-0, while the Kahoks fell to 3-2.

Collinsville plays at home on Wednesday against East St. Louis. Edwardsville resumes action at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Scott Credit Union Classic at EHS.

