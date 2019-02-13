QUINCY – Freshman Sydney Harris led Edwardsville with 26 points, Jaylen Townsend scored 22 and Que Love added 10 as the Tigers defeated Chatham Glenwood 75-33 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A girls basketball regional Tuesday night at Quincy High School.

The Tigers jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead, and led at halftime 33-24, then outscored the Titans 42-13 in the second half to win going away.

Edwardsville outrebounded Glenwood 31-8 on the evening, and shot 54 percent from the floor, going 30-for-55, including seven-for-12 from three-point land.

Kenzey Decker led the Titans with 11 points, while Jillian Johnson added six and three players – Maggie Joos, Kate Matthews, and Courtney Jenkins – had four points apiece.

The Tigers are now 28-2 and will face Belleville East, who defeated the host Blue Devils 67-42, in the regional final on Thursday night in a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Titans conclude the year at 12-17.

