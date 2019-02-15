BELLEVILLE – Freshman forward Sydney Harris led the way with 17 points, while seniors Jaylen Townsend and Maddie Stephen scored 13 and 12 points respectively as the Edwardsville High girls basketball team won its 16th consecutive IHSA Class 4A regional championship with a 64-44 win over Belleville East in the Quincy regional final played at Belleville West on Thursday night.

The win extended a winning streak for the Tigers over the Lancers to 34 straight; Edwardsville hasn’t lost to East since Dec. 5, 2006.

The Tigers held a 23-16 halftime lead, but extended it to 33-21 in the fourth, then put the game away by going 17-for-22 at the free throw line. Overall, Edwardsville went 30-for-38.

Bria James led the Lancers with 11 points, but fouled out in the fourth, along with B’Aunce Carter and Kaylah Rainey. Bryce Dowell had nine points, while both Rainey and Nyah Ford had seven points each.

The Lancers end their season with a 20-13 record, while the Tigers are now 29-2 and advance to the Normal Community West Sectional, and will play the winner of Friday night’s O’Fallon regional final, either the host Panthers or Springfield High, Monday night at a site to be announced.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

