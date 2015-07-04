The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled pitcher Mitch Harris from Memphis and optioned infielder Greg Garcia back to the Redbirds. With the team in the midst of a four game losing streak in which they’ve scored only six combined runs, it may strike some as an interesting decision to carry 13 pitchers instead of an extra bat.

“It puts us in a spot we’ve been for probably more often in this season than not and I’m all right with that,” explained Matheny on Thursday when asked how the loss of Jon Jay to the disabled list affects the bench. “I think up to this point, it’s been a bigger deal not to have that extra pitcher down there, especially when you start taking somebody as durable as a Matt Belisle’s been–we’re just going to need to figure out how to get through it with a shorter bench and realize we need the arms.”

Garcia was batting .417 (5-12) in the 10 games he appeared since June 19th.

Harris went 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 appearances earlier this season for the Cardinals. Since being optioned back to Memphis on June 18th, the right-hander appeared in five games for the Redbirds allowing three runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings pitched.

Harris will again wear uniform number 40.

CARDINALS

Tommy Pham, CF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Article continues after sponsor message

Jason Heyward, RF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Randal Grichuk, LF

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Carlos Martinez, P

The Cardinals will be taking the field in these uniforms today. pic.twitter.com/dMeLj7J6Yf — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 4, 2015

photo credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports