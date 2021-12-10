EDWARDSVILLE - Senior forward Syd Harris led the way with 28 points as Edwardsville jumped out to a big first quarter lead in going on to a 68-12 win over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game played Thursday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers dominated from the opening tip and managed to get many players into the game, as nine different players scored at least one point.

"We got off to a really fast start," said Edwardsville head coach Caty Happe, "and I thought the kids really shared the ball very well tonight. They played hard, and we were able to get a lot of kids in and let them get some experience."

The Tigers jumped to a 25-2 first quarter lead, then held a halftime lead of 36-9 before going to a 56-11 lead at three quarter time, outscoring the Lancers 9-1 in the final quarter.

"We shot the ball a little bit better tonight," Happe said, "and it's always good to play at home."

Harris was the game's top scorer with her 28 points, with Elle Evans adding 13 points, Emma Garner had nine points, Macy Silvey scored four points, Kate Connor, Ella Cook, Zay Hoover, Ellie Neath and Molly Peel all had two points each and Dallas Jenkins had a single point.

Orionna Brown and Jordyn Crowder each scored four points for the Lancers, while Shawnice Adams and Auryanna Brieton each had two points.

East is now 4-5 and plays at Belleville Althoff Catholic Tuesday night, then hosts Alton next Thursday night, with both games tipping off at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers go to 8-1 and have an important game on Saturday morning, leading off the Scott Credit Union Edwardsville Shootout against Civic Memorial, who'll enter the game 9-0 after a win over Triad 46-40 Thursday night. Happe is looking ahead to the challenge against the Eagles.

"For sure," Happe said. "They'll always well coached, and they're a good, quality program. They're coming in 9-0, and we'll have our hands full with them."

