EDWARDSVILLE – Norman Harris had the biggest play of several big plays for Edwardsville Saturday evening.

Harris' interception of a Zach Gessner pass about midway through the third quarter when it seemed Minooka was about to take the lead on the Tigers proved to be the key play of the game after Kendall Abdur-Rahman scored on the ensuing possession from 14 yards out in Edwardsville's 28-25 win over the Indians in an IHSA Class 8A quarterfinal game at Tiger Stadium.

“I saw a play-action (pass) and I saw (Gessner) flow out; I just got on the open guy and picked it off,” Harris, a junior, said of his interception in the end zone. “The team's looking really, really good right now; guys are practicing hard, really hard; that's really important right now.

“Kendall really made a play right there; he capitalized on what I did.”

The Tigers have worked hard coming off their 0-3 start to the season, Harris said. “We've really been working hard,” Harris said. “We're trying to get to the state championship – that's been our ultimate goal; that would be awesome (to be in DeKalb for the Class 8A final).

“We've got to win (their semifinal game against Wilmette Loyola Academy next weekend); we've got to work for it. I think we're an awesome team – I love how we work and how much passion we have. I see it every day when I play with everybody.”

The date and time for this weekend's semifinal game against Loyola will be announced Monday by the IHSA, but the game will be played at Tiger Stadium; the winner moves into the 7 p.m. Nov. 25 Class 8A final at Northern Illinois' Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

