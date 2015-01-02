Name: Harris Frankland Ahlfield

Parents: Erin & Kyle Ahlfield

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 8 lbs 3 oz

Birthdate: 12/16/2014

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 4:21 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Grandparents: James & Laurel Harris (Desoto, Texas), Frankland & Vicky Ahlfield (Decatur, IL) and William & Jill Lewis (Decatur, IL)

Great Grandparents: Bonnie Phipps (Decatur IL), Madonna Lewis (Decatur, IL), Jim & Liz Siemons (Tatpon Springs, FL), Bill & Shirley Donnell (Mattoon, IL) and James & Neil Harris (Collinsville, IL)

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - Jobs Up, Unemployment Up in Most Metro Areas in August

May 23, 2023 - ISP Announces Opening Of New Forensic Science Laboratory

Aug 24, 2023 - Illinois Grain Tour Begins Tuesday, August 29

Jul 24, 2023 - Weapon, Government Property Damage Charges Filed In Jersey County

Jul 3, 2023 - Spray Painting Spree Results In 8 Counts Against Jerseyville Resident

 