EDWARDSVILLE 53, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 36: Edwardsville took a big road win over the defending Missouri Class 3 champions with a win over Lift For Life Academy in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

The Tigers led all the way through, leading 14-10 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 44-29 after three quarters, outscoring the Hawks 9-7 in the fourth.

Syd Harris led Edwardsville with 18 points, while Elle Evans had 17 points, Macy Silvey scored 12 points and Emma Garner, Ella Cook and Ashlyn Hauk all had two points apiece.

Chase Giddings and Mackenzie Wilson both scored 13 points for LFL, with Taylor Brown scoring seven points and Kanise Mills adding three points,

The Tigers are now 9-1, while the Hawks go to 3-2.